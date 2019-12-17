Duluth East’s Edwards Twins Sign NLIs for North Dakota State Baseball

DULUTH, Minn. – There are many people who believe that twin telepathy is a real thing, where twins can feel exactly what the other is thinking. For those who don’t believe it’s real, here’s “Exhibit A”: Duluth East baseball standouts Caden and Jaxon Edwards.

Tuesday, the twin brothers signed their National Letters of Intent to join the North Dakota State baseball team. Contrary to what many would assume, the brothers did not plan to go to the same college, although they did do their visits together. Both say it was just an added bonus that they are both becoming Bison when they head off to college.

“From the start, we were like basically we’re going to go to the school that we want, no matter if it’s together or if we’re not together. And it just so happens that we both chose the same school so it just worked out like that,” Caden said.

“Throughout high school and our younger days too, our family would come and watch us play. It was really big for them to be able to not be that far. Grandma and Grandpa were pretty happy that they didn’t have to travel far to watch us play,” said Jaxon.