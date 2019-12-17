Early Morning House Fire In Hibbing Leaves One Man Dead

The man had lived in the home for nearly 20 years.

HIBBING, Minn. – Burnt wood and debris is all that is left of a home that went up in flames in Hibbing on Tuesday morning. Unfortunately that fire took the life of a man that had lived in the home for nearly 20 years.

Hibbing Fire and Police Departments both responded to the scene on 25th Street after a call was received by the St. Louis County dispatch, a little after midnight.

When crews arrived the entire home was already engulfed in flames.

“The lights were enough to wake a person up, so I got up and looked. There were quite a few fire trucks and squad cars out there,” said neighbor Vern Morberg.

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Once the fire was put out, investigators found the remains of the man who lived in the home.

“He was a nice guy. He was quiet. Never heard him cause any trouble or anything like that. He was a normal good guy,” said Morberg. “Were going to miss him.”

We caught up with family members of the deceased, who declined to comment on camera. They say the man was mechanically inclined. He enjoyed doing repairs on things such as snow blowers and snow mobiles.

Overnight temperatures can get pretty chilly this time of year.

And battling a fire like this during cold weather can come with many extra challenges.

“In this particular case there was a frozen hydrant. So they couldnt get to that hydrant right away and had to go to a different one,” said Hibbing Battalion Chief Matt Ashmore.

Firefighters had to move about a block away just to get to a different hydrant.

A low power line also prevented fire crews from accessing the driveway. Instead hoses had to be pulled from the road to the house in order to put out the fire.

Officials have yet to release the name of the victim.

But the remains have been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a positive identification.

The incident is being investigated by the Hibbing Fire and Police Departments as well as the Minnesota State Fire Marshal. The investigation is ongoing.

We will have more details on this incident as they become available.

The images used are courtesy of the Northland Fire Wire.