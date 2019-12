HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Someone who purchased a Gopher 5 lottery ticket in Hermantown is over a million dollars richer Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Lottery Communications, a ticket purchased at the Hermantown General Store at 5105 Morris Thomas Road was worth $1,606,134.

The ticket matched the numbers 4-14-23-31-34 drawn on December 16.

Hermantown General Store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.