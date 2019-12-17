Kids Shop Til they Drop with Cops for Christmas

10th annual Shop with a Cop brought 32 kids and 22 officers to Target.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Tuesday 22 Duluth Police Officers were able to make this Christmas one to remember for a special group of kids.

The Duluth Police Department held their 10th annual Shop with a Cop event at the Target up the hill.

Each of the 32 children was given a $200 gift card to pick out anything for themselves or their family members.

Meanwhile the officers got to spend the day making some happy holiday memories.

“It’s an event that we look forward to every single year,” said Chad Guenther, organizer of Shop with a Cop and officer on the Mental Health Unit. “We love to get out and take the kids shopping and just see the smiles on their face.”

“I think all the cops that are here thoroughly enjoy it a lot more than the kids do.”

The kids were selected from Stowe Elementary School, Duluth Edison Charter Schools, and the Valley Youth Center.

Officers hoped to break down the barriers between youth and police.

“At first I felt very nervous ’cause there was lots of cops around me. But then as soon as I actually got to know the cops that I shopped with I felt more safe,” said young Madalyn Larsen.

“And they got to answer some questions that we asked,” her sister Max added.

Money was raised for the shopping spree through donations from Target, and many personal donations from police officers.