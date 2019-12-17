Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Offers Smart Salting Tips

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Says 60 Percent of Home and Business Owners Tend to Oversalt

DULUTH, Minn. – With the winter months upon us, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is reminding business and homeowners of smart salting and deicing tips.

Officials with MPCA say over 60 percent of residents routinely over salt, resulting in harsh chemicals making way into our area lakes, streams and rivers.

According to the MPCA, one teaspoon of deicing agent pollutes a five gallon bucket of water.

If you’re walking on salted surfaces and it crunches, that’s bad (too much salt).

The MPCA says you should always shovel first before salting surfaces.

After shoveling driveways or walkways, use a 12 ounce coffee mug full of deicing material. This is enough to treat a 20 foot driveway. The grains should e three inches apart when sprinkling over surfaces.

Another reminder, most deicing material is not effective below 15 degrees Fahrenheit .

Click here for more tips and information from the MPCA.