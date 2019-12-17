New Lakewalk Fencing Being Installed on Lakewalk

New wrought iron fencing between the walkway and railroad tracks is being installed this week.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new section of the Duluth Lakewalk behind Fitger’s is undergoing more improvements to weather future storms.

Parts of the Lakewalk will be closed during that time.

“The fence was old but the last few storms kinda took it out so it did not get included in the main construction project so the fence and new lighting coming soon were separate contracts,” said Mike LeBeau, the construction management supervisor at the city of Duluth.

Phase III of the Lakewalk reconstruction has also started behind the hotels in Canal Park.

Access roads for construction are being formed.

New stones will be dropped off in January to help create a new break wall, just like behind Fitger’s.

Full construction is expected to start in May.