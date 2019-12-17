One Dead in Early Morning Hibbing House Fire

The Remains Will be Transported for Identification and to Determine Cause of Death

1/2 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

2/2 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

HIBBING, Minn. – One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning house fire in Hibbing.

According to the Hibbing Police and Fire Departments, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 1834 25th Street around 12:17 a.m.

Firefighters from Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin arrived on scene and found a residence fully engulfed in flames.

When the fire was extinguished authorities say human remains were found within the home.

The remains will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine cause of death.

At this time foul play is not suspected. The home was deemed a total loss.