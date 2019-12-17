Police and Fire Chiefs Serving at The Kitchen in Memory of Late Waitress

This year, the fundraiser was held in memory of waitress Janice McConnell who recently passed away after 40 years of working at the restaurant.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s police and fire chiefs along with the district attorney and sheriff put on their aprons and got serving at The Kitchen restaurant all for a good cause.

All tips from the day went to the program Take a Kid Fishing and The Challenge Center.

Both programs meant a lot to McConnell.

“All of these people here, each and every one of them has been waited on by here, it’s just an ongoing, she’ll be here forever, she’ll be here forever,” said Teresa Flood, who has owned The Kitchen with her husband for 14 years.

The restaurant was packed and they served prime rib dinner special with a goal of raising more than one thousand dollars.