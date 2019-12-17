Port of Duluth-Superior Celebrating Another Record Breaking Year

The port also saw a record amount of wind energy products with 306,000 freight tons, the most ever in to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Port of Duluth-Superior’s shipping season is drawing to a close and the Great Lakes busiest port is still a very busy place.

According to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority the port is on pace to handle of 35 million tons of cargo for the third straight year.

This is helped because the port reached its highest total of overseas vessel visits since 2016.

Iron ore continues to be the number one cargo shipped out from the port.

The numbers are slightly down from its record year last year, but overall traffic continues to be strong with nearly 18 million tons of iron ore going through the port this year.

The port also saw a record amount of wind energy products with 306,000 freight tons, the most ever in to Duluth.

Another highlight is grain which is at 16 percent above last season’s pace.

All this goes to support the economies of the Twin Ports.

“The port of Duluth/Superior is an economic driver for the Twin Ports and for Northeastern Minnesota as a whole each year it generates approximately 1.4 billion dollars in business revenue and helps employ almost 8000 people,” says Jayson Hron, the communication and marketing director for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The season is less than a month away from closing, however the final saltie is still on its way to the Twin Ports.

It could be the latest departure for a saltie ever from the port.

The St. Lawrence Seaway to the ocean closes on December 31 while the Soo Locks are scheduled to close January 15.

The season will only be closed for just over two months as the plan is to reopen the Soo Locks on March 25, 2020.

The Coast Guard’s buoy vessel the Alder has arrived in Duluth and is ready to perform ice breaking duties keeping sea lanes open as the season comes to a close.