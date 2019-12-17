Prep Basketball: Greyhounds Boys Fall at Home; Rails Girls Top Blue Devils

Duluth East fell short at home against Cambridge-Isanti while Proctor won big against Virginia.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a father-son coaching match-up, Mike McDonald and Cambridge-Isanti hang on to beat Rhett McDonald and Duluth East 69-65 Tuesday night.

And in girls action, Proctor would get the home win over Virginia 63-28, holding the Blue Devils to just four points in the second half. The Rails improve to 6-1 on the season as they will travel to Pequot Lakes on Thursday night.