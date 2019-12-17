Prep Hockey: Hawks Boys Top Hunters; Mirage Blast Spartans; Northern Stars Upset Lightning

Hermantown boys, Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth girls all picked up wins on Tuesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a battle of two of the top teams in Section 7A, the Hermantown boys put the clamps down on Duluth Denfeld to get the win 6-1, thanks to four goals from Blake Biondi.

In girls action, it was Proctor/Hermantown all over Superior 13-0 and the Duluth Northern Stars pulled off the upset as they held on to beat Grand Rapids/Greenway 5-4 at the Heritage Center. Hannah Martin, Emma Fellman, Annika Lindgren, Jorja Schooler and Katie Kroska all scored for the Northern Stars, while the Lightning got two goals from Claire Vekich and one from Mercury Bischoff.