Protestors Rally in Duluth to Support Trump Impeachment

Protestors voiced disappointment with Republican Congressman Pete Stauber.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the House of Representatives is set to vote on President Trump’s impeachment Wednesday, some in Duluth voiced their support for his ouster.

The “No One is Above the Law” Rally was one of the more than 500 protests planned in all fifty states Tuesday.

According to organizers, they want to ensure Congress holds President Trump accountable for reportedly using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.

At the rally, protestors say they were empowered by passerby honking their horns in support.

“I think it demonstrates that there’s a wide support here for the rule of law, and for transparency,” said protestor with the bullhorn, Allen Richardson. “People are showing their support for what we’re doing, y’know, I think it’s always good to engage.”

No counter-protestors with the opposite message came out to Minnesota Power Plaza.

According to the protestors, as constituents of the 8th district, they want to show their disappointment with Congressman Pete Stauber for his continued support for President Trump.