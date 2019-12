DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will begin accumulated snow removal from Superior Street on Thursday in the downtown area.

The city says staff will start on Superior Street from 6th Avenue West and work their way East beginning on Thursday from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

No parking signs will be posted before snow removal begins.

The city says they will continue with snow removal into the work day Thursday morning if necessary.