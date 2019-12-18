Cloquet, Fond du Lac Police Departments Fill Squad Cars with Toy Donations

Annual "Stuff the Squad" toy drive collects donations for Cloquet Area Salvation Army

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet and Fond do Lac Police Departments are spreading holiday cheer with an annual toy drive for the Salvation Army.

This year, they hope to fill three and a half or four squad cars with toys for kids in need.

Law enforcement officers have been collecting donations all week for the ‘Stuff the Squad’ toy drive. Wednesday night they were outside local stores getting carts full of toys from the community.

Squad cars were outside Walmart and L&M Supply in Cloquet getting filled with unwrapped toys, games, and sports equipment.

Officers were handed gifts for boys and girls who range in age from infants to 16-year-olds.

The donations were all for the Salvation Army to help make the holidays special for everybody in Cloquet.

“We had a guy, he was waiting for me as I pulled up at four o’clock with a full cart and he told me that he had a really good year this year and he had to pay it forward. And the people that have stopped by and donated, you can tell that it’s important to them, it makes them feel like they’re doing something for their community,” said Cloquet Police Officer Kyle Voltzke.

The annual drive caught the eyes of shoppers, bringing out the holiday spirit in many in Carlton County.

“I love that they do this especially with the police officers because I think they’re such a wonderful presence for our community and it’s good that they’re here with the kids and showing them how awesome they are,” said Andria Kvitek who donated to the drive.

Some officers went into the stores helping local kids shop for whatever they wanted.

If community members were unable to donate during the drive, they can drop off toys at the Cloquet Police Department and the Cloquet Area Salvation Army.