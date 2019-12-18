Duluth Continues Sidewalk Snow-Clearing Efforts

Duluth is using heavy-duty snowblowers to clear city sidewalks.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth is still digging the city out of snow.

Clearing the sidewalks are a big priority right now- it’s why the Parks and Grounds committee is using their best equipment.

Three, heavy-duty, model- trackless sidewalk snowblowers are clearing miles of snow each day.

Wednesday, crews tackled Woodland, Kenwoord and Arrowhead roads.

“If we did not have this type of equipment, we would probably not have completed our sidewalk priority routes until the end of January,” parks and grounds maintenance supervisor Dale Sellner said.

Parks and Grounds says they are about 70% done clearing priority sidewalk routes in the city.