Duluth Looks to Fill Vacant Board and Commission Spots

More than 40 board and commission spots are open in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth is on a search to fill more than 40 board and commission seats at the start of the new year.

Duluth has more than 30 boards relating to the public arts, disabilities and heritage preservation.

Board members will have a say in impact residents in these communities have on the rest of Duluth.

“We want to make sure that we’re breaking down barriers and making boards and commissions as accessible as possible for people. So that time requirement and that experience, don’t let that scare you off if you’ve never served in a capacity like this before,” Duluth community relations officer Alicia Kozlowski said.

Applications for various board positions are open now until January 30. To apply, click here.