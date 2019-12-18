Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Open Season With Five Straight Wins

In their five victories so far, the Hilltoppers are winning on an average margin of victory of over 40 points per game.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s really hard to go undefeated for an entire season. But it’s even harder to glance over how well the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team has been playing so far this season.

The Hilltoppers are currently 5-0 on the early season, which started a little later than most did in the Northland. And while both Grace Kirk and Gianna Kneepkens have continued to be two of the best players in the state, it will take a complete team effort to get Marshall back to the state tourney for the first time in two decades.

“Dasia Starks, she hasn’t really played yet. I think she’s going to be a real impact to our team. Merlea Mrozik, she has definitely got a lot better this year. Girls like that are really going to help this team. We’ll play better teams. We’re ready. We can’t wait for that to happen,” head coach CJ Osuchukwu said.

“We emphasize working on individual skills once we get up that high. The girls know what they need to work on and use it as a practice. That’s what I do. I get reps up with moves I’ve been working on the entire summer and off-season,” said senior guard Grace Kirk.

“I know a lot of people from the crowd are saying why is he still yelling? But it’s just we can’t let down because we’re better than a team or up a certain amount of points. At the end of the day, our end goal is to get it to state and for us to do that, we always have to be ready to play,” Osuchukwu said.

The Hilltoppers will be back in action Thursday night as they host Cherry.