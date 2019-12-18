Harbor City International Students Carol in Downtown Duluth

The Harbor City International Honor Choir sings carols in the downtown skywalk.

DULUTH, Minn.- The students from the Harbor City International School choir filled the skywalk with sounds from the holiday season Wednesday.

This is the honor choir’s first year caroling downtown.

Students say they love doing it because of the joy it brings people during the holidays.

“I love telling a story. That’s my favorite part- with body language and faces, and I think that’s what the holiday season is all about is storytelling and sharing. I think singing does a really good job of that,” honor choir sophomore Isabella Taylor said.

The Harbor City International honor choir is an audition choir made up of students of all ages.