Hoffbauer Tree Farm Sold Out for Season

Hoffbauer Tree Farm in Duluth is sold out and owner Farmer Doug believes many people who wanted to cut their own tree did not this year because of all the snow that fell.

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas is only a week away and tree farms are selling out of their trees.

“We were sold out last Saturday, we sold a few more than last year, but we are also stuck with we sell what we grow we can only take what nature gives us…we don’t have the options of getting more and I don’t think there are any more statewide,” said Douglas Hoffbauer, a Christmas tree farmer.

If you really still want a fresh tree this year, Farmer Doug will allow a few to be cut down. He does not want to get rid of all of them, however, so those trees become 7-8 footers for next Christmas.