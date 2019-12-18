Holiday Wreaths Made at Glensheen Mansion

Event is a fundraiser for Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of wreaths were created at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

They were made with balsam fir that was sustainably cut from the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center.

The event has sold out every time for the past three years.

“It’s just this pre-holiday community family friend event that they’re able to get together and there’s just something about smelling balsam, fresh cut balsam, it’s just something about that smell that just makes people in a good mood and festive and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Ryan Hueffmeier of the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center.

Between wreath making and the annual tree cut, the Boulder Lake Center raises about $5,00 every year.