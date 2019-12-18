Jay Cooke State Park Offers Multiple Upcoming Winter Events

Ski Trails at Jay Cooke State Park Are Currently Closed While Crews Continue to Groom, Perform Maintenance

CARLTON, Minn. – As winter break approaches for many Northland students, families will have more time to venture out and explore the winter wilderness.

Two upcoming events are set to take place at Jay Cooke State Park in December.

Carly Hawkinson-Sohm stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the events and let folks know how to get involved.

The park does offer snowshoe rental for those in need.

The first event is the December Solstice Phenology Snowshoe happening Saturday, December 21.

Join the park naturalist on a leisure walk in the park. Participants will be on the lookout for the subtle peacefulness that nature displays making this day the shortest day of the year.

Make the most of it outside on snowshoes!

Child and adult snowshoes are available. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center.

Also happening at the park this month, a Winter Bird I.D. event on Saturday, December 28.

Have you ever wondered what kinds of birds are flocking to the bird feeders?

Learn how to identify some common Minnesota winter birds, what their favorite foods are, and make and take your own winter bird mobile.

Binoculars are available to use. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center. Pre-register by calling Jay Cooke State Park at 218-673-7000.

