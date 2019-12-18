Local Musician Sells Hand-Painted Ornaments at Pop-up Shop

Ingeborg von Agassiz creates ornaments with improvisational process

DULUTH, Minn. – A local musician is selling original ornaments at a holiday pop-up shop.

Ornaments and paintings filled a table inside Duluth Cider.

Each hand painted creation is unique and made using an improvisational process.

“I just take glass bulbs that you can buy at Michael’s or Walmart or Target and I take acrylic paints and I paint blobs on them and then I take a black paint marker and I doodle these creations, which you can see a little monster or something there,” said artist Ingeborg von Agassiz.

Most ornaments are $20. The smaller ones are $15.

Ingeborg also performed music at the event.