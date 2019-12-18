Minnesota Power Crews Working to Restore Power to Customers Downtown

Site Staff,

 

Update: Power has been restored to the affected customers:

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power says they are working to restore power to about 180 customers in downtown Duluth.

According to the online outage map the outage began around 10:30 a.m.

The company said in a post on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that restoration is expected by 12:30 p.m.

