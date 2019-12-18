Rails’ Cole Johnson Commits to Bemidji State Football

The big-bodied wide receiver helped Proctor advance all the way to the section semi-finals

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor’s Cole Johnson announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that he has committed to playing college football at Bemidji State.

The big-bodied wide receiver helped the Rails advance all the way to the section semi-finals and was a big part of Proctor’s win over Hermantown in the “Battle for the Hammer”. Johnson also plays basketball and baseball for the Rails.