Salvation Army Of Duluth Makes Christmas Possible For Families In Need

About 2,000 kids were given Christmas gifts.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army of Duluth is helping to make sure families in need aren’t going without Christmas gifts.

Nearly 1,000 households stopped by the salvation army center in Duluth to “shop” for toys.

Thousands of donated toys, including brand new bikes, stuffed animals and games, were up for grabs.

Thanks to this years toy distribution about 2,000 kids will have the Christmas of their dreams.

“They will wake up on Christmas morning with toys underneath their tree knowing that they came from mom and dad, said Emergency Services Supervisor Nancy Leslie. “Our names won’t on it anywhere and if the parents weren’t able to come to us, those toys might not be there.”

Any gifts left over will be stored for next years toy distribution.