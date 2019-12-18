St. Louis County Passes Record Breaking Budget

The budget includes increased investment in public works equipment and materials to support roads and bridges.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County passed a budget more than 407 million dollars which is about a three percent increase over last year.

It also continues to support programs to assist members of the community addressing substance use, mental health, and other services for what they call vulnerable adults and children.

The corrections budget for over 16 million dollars was approved 6-1.

The corrections portion did increase because of greater need for more probation officers.

“Putting people, specifically kids in institutions actually makes them worse and if we can keep them in the community and if we can use probation or intensive probation or electronic monitoring things like that that we can use to keep people in the community they do better,” said 3rd Distrcit Commissioner Beth Olson.

The only commissioner against the vote was Commissioner Keith Nelson.

He stated that he believed there are issues going on at the Arrowhead Regional Corrections facilities that he believes are going unchecked such as drug use and lack of background checks.

However, the director of Arrowhead Regional Corrections Kay Arola responded to the claims during the meeting calling them largely unfounded.