The College of St. Scholastica Gets Nearly $4 Million In Grant Funding

This is the largest amount of funding the college has ever earned in its 108-year history.

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica received two grants totaling nearly $4 million. This is the largest amount of funding the college has ever earned in its 108-year history.

About $3 million was awarded to the School of Nursing will fund the Advanced Nurse Education Workforce project.

ANEW is four year initiative that helps address the need for primary care in rural and under-served communities.

The grant funding will help provide more education to nurse practitioner students to better prepare them to provide care in those communities.

“Rural communities they have a shortage of providers,” said Dean of School of Nursing Sheryl Sandahl. “It is imperative that these providers are educated to manage as much as possible, whether it be a cold, strep through, or whether it is depression.”

More than $1 million will help fund the completion of renovations on the nursing department learning spaces.

The project will add two new acute care rooms for students to gain state of the art, hands on educational experiences.

The renovations are expected to be completed at the start of the 2021 spring semester.