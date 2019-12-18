Warming Centers In The Twin Ports Are Keeping Busy

Another new warming center in Lincoln Park is expected to open January 1st.

TWIN PORTS – CHUM in Duluth and the Ruth House in Superior both are getting their fair share of intakes on these frigid cold days.

The Ruth House has seen an increase in new visitors this winter.

On average nearly 30 people drop in during the day. Another 15 have been using the center as a warm place to sleep at night.

This year more warming centers in the Twin Ports have opened to help address the need.

The House Manager at the Ruth House says is thankful people will now have more options.

“I would love to see every church building open for people,” said Chrissy Foster. “I feel the more warming centers the more individual attention we can give to people. It’s not just a place they are coming to sleep or stay warm at night but a place they are being asked how are you doing or how can we help you.”

Warming centers in Duluth have also been busy.

Gloria Dei is the newest warming center that has opened to those in need.

The center opened its doors last week as overnight temperatures continued to drop below zero. Already about 250 people have stopped in to keep warm overnight.

That averages to nearly 40 individuals per night.

CHUM’s Executive Director says these numbers are a huge improvement compared to last year.

“We thought we would be closer to what it was last year which was more of an average of 22 to 25 a night,” said Lee Stuart. “This year we are seeing this kind of volume which could mean a lot of things. A lot of people trust us to come in. It means they are in the area. It means they appreciate the service.”

CHUM has also been open on these chilly nights. Thus far, a little more than 100 people have used the warming center.

There are an estimated 150 unsheltered people in Duluth year round. Between Gloria Dei and CHUM, they are able to help about a third of them.

Another new warming center in Lincoln Park is expected to open January 1st.