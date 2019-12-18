Watch Live: House Starts Historic Session to Impeach Trump; GOP Stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has gaveled in for a historic session to impeach President Donald Trump. He faces charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Democratic lawmakers to gather for what she calls a “solemn” session Wednesday.

As soon as it opened, Republicans tried to halt the proceedings with a procedural vote.

It was defeated on a party-line vote.

There will be at least six hours of debate, with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by evening.

Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, “I DID NOTHING WRONG!” A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges.

That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he is on cusp of becoming just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment Wednesday charging Trump abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump started his days by taking to Twitter to air his grievances against Democrats.

Meanwhile, Republican allies are rallying behind the president and reassuring conservative voters that the president remains in good spirits even as the dark march of impeachment looms.