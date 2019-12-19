Bakeries Stay Busy Leading to the Christmas Holiday

DULUTH, Minn.- Candy shops AND bakeries are both sweet stores that are getting attention right now.

Positively 3rd Street bakery in Duluth says they’ve been working plenty of overtime preparing special holiday goodies this year, including cardamom bread and gingerbread men.

Staff say they love having a new menu to prepare during this time of year.

“It’s lovely to be able to be a part of people’s festivities. Even people you don’t know, people you may never have any connection to beyond that- being able to say we made something special that you brought to your family is just such a lovely thing,” baker Kirsten Wisniewski said.

Positively 3rd Street Bakery will be baking Christmas Eve but will not be open Christmas day.