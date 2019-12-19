Celebrate the Winter Solstice with Ursa Minor Brewing

The 2019 Winter Solstice Celebration is Happening Saturday, December 21 at Ursa Minor Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – Ursa Minor Brewing invites you to celebrate the shortest day of the year with them during a day-long lineup of entertainment and locally crafted brews.

The 2019 Winter Solstice Celebration is happening Saturday, December 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the brewery located at 2415 West Superior Street in Duluth.

The Winter celebration is set to feature the Hiki Hut Sauna, Christmas cookies, special beer releases, a Yule log lighting ceremony, and the Northeast Timberland Band will be providing live music.

