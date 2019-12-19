Enbridge Put on Display for Review of Latest Environmental Impact Statement

The MN Public Utilities Commission reviews the latest Enbridge Environmental Impact Statement.

DULUTH, Minn.- Leaders with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) opened a public hearing in downtown Duluth Thursday for the revised environmental impact statement made by Enbridge on their Line 3 replacement project.

The latest EIS revision was a request from the state court appeals for Enbridge to execute another spill model exercise which would outline the impact oil could have on Lake Superior and the surrounding land if an incident were to occur.

Enbridge’s most recent EIS included their 8th spill model exercise. Research from that exercise suggests no possibility for an oil spill to happen that would impact Lake Superior in a negative way.

Before making it’s final review of their new EIS, the PUC is looking for the public’s input on Enbridge’s newest findings.

Enbridge says the PUC will only move forward in the first quarter of 2020 after considering all congruent or opposing stakeholder comments, transparency the oil company says they will continue to supports.

“There’s about 350 miles of pipeline that needs tp be replaced from a safety driven perspective in Minnesota and we’ve been very engaged with all stake holders during the process outside of the permitting and regulatory process. We’ve hundreds of meetings with stake holders, land owner, interested parties, those who are opposed to the project- that’s all a part of the process and we see that to continue,” Line 3 replacement project manager Barry Simonson said.

Groups opposing the line 3 project made sure their voices were heard before and during the public forum.

Tribal members and “Honor the Earth” representatives say the PUC is working with Enbridge and the latest environmental impact statement minimizes the effect an oil spill from the Line 3 pipeline would have on Lake Superior

“In a real world you would have to get everything permitted. The fact that no administrative law judge after reviewing all of that testimony and no agency recommended either the certificate of need or the route, and that the public utilities commission issued a rogue decision and we are acting as if that was normal is problematic,” Honor the Earch executive director Winona LaDuke said.

Despite their efforts to talk to the PUC, opposers say they do not think their voices will be heard.

Thursday’s oral public hearing is followed by a period of written comments. The PUC will consider comments on the latest EIS for review until January 16, 2020. To leave a comment, click here.