Hermantown’s Morgan Schroeder Commits to Northwestern College Volleyball

The Hawks standout will be joining the Red Raiders next season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Thursday, Hawks volleyball standout Morgan Schroeder signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Northwestern College volleyball team.

The campus is located about 50 minutes north of Sioux City, IA. Schroeder says her family will be moving just outside of Sioux Falls, South Dakota which will make the trip to see her play much easier.

“They have a great elementary education program, which is what I’m planning on majoring in. And then I have the opportunity to play volleyball so it kind of was just the best fit. It was really exciting. The Hermantown volleyball program is great here and it has made me into the player I am today so thanks to Coach Wasbotten for that. Honestly, it’s a privilege and I’m really excited to continue my career playing volleyball at Northwestern College,” said Schroeder.