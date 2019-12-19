Influenza Widespread in Minnesota

The flu usually presents itself as a high fever, runny nose, body aches, and fatigue.

DULUTH, Minn. – The flu season is ramping up in Minnesota with the department of health reporting 262 hospitalized cases throughout the state.

However, this year’s flu is a bit different than usual with the prominent strain.

The B strain of the virus is the one most frequently showing up and normally this strain does not appear until the end of the season.

“It’s a little bit unusual to see an influenza b strain this early on in the season at least this predominant, what we find is that influenza b tends to hit the kids harder than the adults,” said Ellen Hill, the regional epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health in Duluth.

This week 60 schools were experiencing outbreak up from only 14 the week before, and medical professionals are warning to take precautions.

“Getting vaccinated certainly helps then after that hand washing is huge…it really does make a difference we are constantly touching ourselves and other people there’s a lot of exchange of air between people,” said Kristofer Wallman a physician assistant at Med Express.

If anyone did not get the flu shot yet, there is still time. Hill says that even if a person does contract the flu, having the vaccine will often make the symptoms less severe.