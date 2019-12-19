Prep Boys Basketball: Greyhounds Top Hunters; Eskomos Get By Spartans

Duluth East would win the rivalry showdown over Duluth Denfeld while Esko got the road win over Superior.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – 32 points from Joey Barker would not be enough as the Superior boys basketball team fall short to Esko 69-68 Thursday night.

Payton Wefel and James LaGarde combine to score 41 for the Eskomos who improve to 4-2 on the season. They’ll host Two Harbors Friday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Duluth East got the road win over their rivals Duluth Denfeld 85-71.