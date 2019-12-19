Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters, Greyhounds Winners at Perkins Frenzy

Duluth Denfeld would comeback against Superior while Duluth East blanked Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cooper and Connor McClure would each score in the third period as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team earned the comeback win over Superior 3-2 Thursday night at the 2019 Perkins Frenzy.

Griffin Lehet also scored for the Hunters while the Spartans got their goals from Drew Scharte and TJ Sitek.

In the other game of the night, Zarley Ziemski lit the lamp twice as Duluth East gets the shutout win over Duluth Marshall 6-0. Finn Hoops, Michael Sutherland, Charlie Erickson and Ryan Cummings also scored for the Greyhounds.