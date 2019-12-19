Prep Girls Basketball: Hawks, Hilltoppers Stay Undefeated

The Hermantown and Duluth Marshall girls basketball teams each stayed undefeated with wins Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 23 points while Grace Kirk chipped in with 22 points and 11 assists as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team got the home win over Cherry 69-52 Thursday night.

And across the bridge, Hermantown held off a late rally from Superior to get the road win 61-54. Both the Hilltoppers and Hawks remain undefeated on the young season.