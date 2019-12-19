Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop’s Last Distribution Before the Holidays

More than 25,000 pounds of food were unloaded off a semi-truck where 70 volunteers helped distribute the food.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry at Duluth’s Coppertop Church held its last distribution day before the holidays.

For only $20 anyone can get all types of food, from milk eggs and over a dozen other items.

“Everyone is eligible there are no income guidelines there’s no residency guidelines there are people here from Superior,” said Sue Anderson, the coordinator at Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop.

Some people even purchase food to help out their neighbors or anyone who is going through a tough time, especially during the holidays.