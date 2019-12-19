School Districts Fuel Biggest Property Tax Hike Since 2009

MADISON, Wis. – A new report says Wisconsin school districts are fueling the largest annual increase in property taxes in a decade.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum analyzed data from the state Department of Revenue and found school districts are levying about $5 billion in property taxes this year.

That’s a 4 1/2 percent increase from last year and the largest annual increase since 2009.

Wisconsin Association of School Boards spokesman Dan Rossmiller says many school districts took advantage of the increased revenue limit in the latest state budget because they have few alternatives for funding.