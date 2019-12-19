Snow No Longer Clogs Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth may now look a little different after massive amounts of snow used to clog the streets.

Overnight snow removal teams went through and whisked away huge snow banks from Superior Street between Second Avenue East and Sixth Avenue West.

Business owners say parking became very limited.

And the big chunks of snow made it hard for shoppers to get around, but customers found unique routes to visit their favorite downtown shops.

“I’ve seen people actually hiking up over the snow banks. Duluthians have a lot of pluck, so they do find their way. It just wasn’t safe.”

Snow still remains on Superior Street between Third Avenue East and Fitgers.

City officials tell us crews are planning to finish the work, but a date has yet to be set.

Currently they are doing snow removal in Spirit Valley.