Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Hits the Big Screen

At Marcus Theaters in Duluth fans dressed up for the big finale of the 9-part Star Wars Trilogy.

DULUTH, Minn. – After much anticipation the film Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker hit the big screen in Duluth on Thursday.

At Marcus Theaters in Duluth fans dressed up for the big finale of the 9-part Star Wars Trilogy.

There were not big lines to get tickets for the premiere because for the past month people have been reserving their seats online for the big showing.

“Oh, I’m a huge star wars fan, yeah, big nerd at heart. I want to see who lives, who dies, how it all wraps up. they got a lot of threads to tie together. I want to see how they’re going to do it,” says Shawn Fennessey, the general manager of Marcus Duluth Cinema.

The movie runs roughly two and a half hours.

The original Star Wars was released on May 25, 1977.