UMD Hockey Moms Help Out Jennifer Kuhlman After Car Accident

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this month, Jennifer Kuhlman, the mother of former UMD captain Karson Kuhlman, was involved in a car crash in the United Kingdom where she currently works for the U.S. Air Force. Her injuries include her foot, wrist and pelvis.

Almost immediately, a GoFundMe page was set up by Patricia Samberg, current UMD defenseman Dylan Samberg’s mom, and Susan Perunovich, mother of UMD defenseman Scott Perunovich. In about ten days, the page is almost at its goal of raising $12,000 and is used to provide updates on Kuhlman’s condition.

According to the page, she will be immobile for six to eight weeks while she recovers. In her latest update on Thursday, she said “Love you all. Thanks for the prayers”.