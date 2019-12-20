2019 Christmas Lighting Challenge Winners Awarded at Bentleyville

Businesses and individuals in the Northland receive Christmas Lighting Challenge awards.

DULUTH, Minn.- Winners of the 5th annual Northland Christmas lighting challenge were announced at Bentleyville Friday.

Businesses and individual homes in Duluth, Superior and Cloquet were presented a gift basket and recognition for their holiday light displays and spirit.

Reliable Insurance Agency won the Cloquet business award for the first time this year.

Staff say their boss, Steve Santa, always gets the whole team in the holiday spirit by going above and beyond with decorations.

“We’re a very cheerful agency. Sometimes our boss tries to turn on Christmas music way too early. Once we take Halloween down, we go straight to Christmas,” Becky Haley said.

All winners of the Christmas light challenge received a VIP pass to go inside Bentleyville’s giant light up Christmas tree either this year or next.