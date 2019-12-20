Car Thefts Happening Across Duluth

This year, car theft is below the three-year average but it is still happening.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year more than a hundred cars are stolen in Duluth.

When the weather gets cold in the Northland, people like to turn their cars on to warm them up then go back inside, which makes an easy target for thieves who are looking to steal cars.

“But the problem is there’s three things that happen the car is usually unlocked, unattended, and with the keys in the ignition and if a car thief were to happen upon a car under those circumstances there’s nothing stopping that person from taking the car,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, the public information officer for the Duluth Police Department.

The Duluth Police Department suggest that drivers get an extra key or a remote start system so their cars can be locked while they warm up.

This allows their vehicles and belonging to stay safe.