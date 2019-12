Coaches Corner: Greg Polkowski

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the UWS men's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with UWS men’s basketball coach Greg Polkowski about his team’s hot start to the season. The Yellowjackets are 6-4 on the season, including a perfect 4-0 in the UMAC. They’ll be back in action next weekend for the Nicolet National Bank Holiday tournament in De Pere, WI.