Family Raises Money for 15-Year-Old Girl Post Brain Cancer

A Northland family is raising money for their 15-year-old daughter.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Northland family is doing everything they can to raise money for their daughter.

The 15-year-old was diagnosed with brain cancer and is now facing complications from the surgery where her tumor was removed.

To help with medical bills, friends and family sold homemade fry-bread tacos and auctioned off craft items at the American Indian Community Housing Organization, the first of many fundraisers they plan to hold.

“Our children are our future. Our children are precious to us, so it means a lot that all these people have come here to support her,” Olivia’s step-dad Jeremy Davis said.

There will be at least one more fry-bread and silent auction fundraiser for olivia in the coming months. Family says you can find out more information about the event on Facebook.