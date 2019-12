Hearty Lamb Shank For The Holidays

COOKING CONNECTION: The Boat Club Restaurant and Bar in Duluth, MN

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are making braised grass-fed Oregon lamb shank, avgolemono sauce, celery root, carrots, dill and oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes.

Watch the video above for the rare recipe that came straight from Greece or head on over The Boat Club Restaurant and Bar this season while it’s still on the menu.