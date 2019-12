Hilltoppers Girls Hockey Fall to Red Knights at Home

Duluth Marshall could not get on the board against the Red Knights.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team had no answers for Benilde-St. Margaret’s as the Red Knights blanked the Hilltoppers 4-0 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Mary Zavoral scored twice, while Lily Mortenson and Sophie Melsness also scored for the Red Knights. The Hilltoppers fall to 5-5 on the season as they will host Minneapolis on Saturday.