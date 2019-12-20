Jingle Bells For A Good Cause

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Volunteer Salvation Army Bell Ringing Taken To The Next Level

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott donated their time to help the less fortunate this holiday season. Volunteering to bell ring for Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive at Mount Royal turned out to be a fun experience, check it out.

Brittney Merlot wanted to take it to the next level with caroling, dancing and having others walking by try ringing the bell. The best part is, it was -7° outside with a -18° wind chill and we had a camera capturing all of their interactions.

The Director of Development from the Salvation Army explains that the funds this year are short. He encourages us to help to continue the Salvation Army’s year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten.