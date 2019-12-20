Kids Make The Most Of Indoor Play Time

DULUTH, Minn. – Tiny tots had a little bit of indoor play time at the Washington Center in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood.

About a half dozen kids, all with high energy, enjoyed time playing with one another.

Some took a ride around the gym on a double seated tricycle. While others found excitment with a rainbow colored parachute.

One parent says the play gym is a great way to keep kids active in a time when some kids would rather play with electronics.

“It’s fun to go somewhere there are no TV’s, there’s no iPads. There’s nothing for them to do than to play with toys and get along with other kids,” said Christopher Paris.

The play gym is held every Wednesday and Friday at the Washington Center on First Avenue West.

There will not be a play gym next Wednesday as Parks and Recreation will be closed for Christmas.